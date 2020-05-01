ADOC: Another inmate, two employees test positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another inmate and two employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
An inmate of Bibb Correctional Institution tested positive for the respiratory virus at a local hospital where he was under care for another medical condition, ADOC said. Prior to being at the hospital, the inmate was housed in Bibb’s infirmary.
This is the fifth inmate to test positive at the facility, ADOC said.
ADOC said it was also notified that a staff member of Ventress Correctional Facility and a staff member of the Elmore Correctional Facility had tested positive for the virus. Any employees or inmates who had direct contact with the two employees were identified. Employees were asked to self-quarantine and follow up with their healthcare provider.
In all, 13 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 across Alabama facilities.
To continue to protect the health and safety of ADOC staff and inmates, ADOC said all previously suspending activities, including visitation and volunteer entry, will remain suspended until May 15 at 5 p.m.
