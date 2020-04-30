Warming up this weekend

Warming up this weekend
By Brad Travis | April 30, 2020 at 5:45 AM CDT - Updated April 30 at 10:45 PM

A clear sky will develop overnight with temperatures falling into the low to middle 40s before sunrise.

Friday will be perfect with highs in the lower to middle 70s. 80 degree weather is expected this weekend with a few more clouds and more humidity.

Morning lows will get back into the 60s through the middle of next week.

A few isolated showers will be possible overnight Sunday into Monday. Scattered afternoon thunderstorm chances will be around Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

