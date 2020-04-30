University Pickers reopening Thursday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “Customers have already told us that they’ve got their husbands watching the kids and they’re ready to get out of the house.”
Retail business owners are rejoicing Thursday. At 5:01 p.m. they can officially open their doors to customers once again.
And University Pickers in Huntsville isn’t wasting anytime.
They will open their doors four minutes after the stay at home order expires. At exactly 5:05 p.m.
The shop has grown to 12,000 square feet of space and that combined with their sister shop, Red Bird Boutique, next door holds merchandise from 200 locally owned businesses.
So it’s clear a lot more than two owners were affected by the pandemic here.
Co- owner Tricia Gleason tells us she’s had to keep paying all her regular bills including rent.
And unfortunately has lost about five vendors who couldn’t keep up.
She says she has applied for every available small business funding, but has yet to see any money.
But Gleason says even though they have been closed to the public, they have not been sitting still.
University Pickers has sold around 500 handmade masks. And have kept busy with online and curbside pick up orders.
Gleason says if it weren’t for the community continuing to shop local during this time, she would not be able to open the doors Thursday.
“We’ve been trying so hard, working so hard, extra hours. Very few days off. Just cause again it’s harder to sell one item at a time versus customers coming in. so had a little bit of emotional break down and excitement and happiness. Just thank you to the community cause they have really shown up,” she said.
Gleason tells me they are still offering curbside and contact-less pickup options if you aren’t comfortable coming into the store just yet.
But, if you do come in, no more wandering around!
There’ll be arrows and markers on the floor directing traffic to encourage safe distancing, and employees will be wearing masks.
They will be open from 5:05 p.m. until 9 Thursday, but Gleason says they may stay open later if there are people still shopping.
