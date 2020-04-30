University of Alabama president says students could return to campus in July, at the earliest

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama President Dr. Stuart Bell says the administration wants to create a safe atmosphere for students to thrive once there’s a return to on-campus teaching.
“Around the first of July that we could entertain still the possibility of having students on campus,” Dr. Bell said Thursday.
Bell added the second session of summer classes is the earliest students could return to campus. How they come back and what safety measures to protect them from the spread of coronavirus would be up to a task force Bell appointed to address all aspects of having students back on campus.
“We’ll be looking at a number of social distancing, other ways we know will prevent the spread of COVID-19. How do we accommodate and provide that safe haven for students to live, study,” Bell continued.
Several on campus construction projects like the one at Bryant Denny Stadium continued while students took courses remotely away from school. Dr. Bell acknowledged football fans can expect to see some difference when football season begins.
“We’re talking about football season beginning in September. Will it look different, probably it will look different in some ways. But we are planning on having some form it,” said Bell.
Bell said several people from groups including the university, the Southeastern Conference, and the NCAA will be involved in deciding how to have a safe 2020 football season at the University of Alabama.
