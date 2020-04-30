SpaceX Starlink Satellites Visible for the Tennessee Valley tonight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Turn your eyes to the northwest shortly after 8 PM this evening for the opportunity to spot one of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite clusters move over the night sky!
SpaceX’s Starlink 6 will be visible over the Tennessee Valley later this evening and will look like a line of traveling lights as it moves from the northwest to the southeast tonight. Skies should cooperate with us tonight as the cloud cover we have seen through the morning will clear out through the afternoon leading to clear skies over the Tennessee by nightfall.
Starlink 6 was the seventh and latest satellite launch by SpaceX last Wednesday, April 22. This is a cluster of 60 satellites that was launched on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. These 60 satellites are part of the current network of 420 satellites in orbit around Earth that SpaceX has launched over the last two years. This is all part of the company’s plan to create a satellite constellation which will provide internet service here on Earth.
Sunset tonight is 7:31 PM so our skies should be dark enough to see the satellite pass over the Valley. Our next chance to see one of the Starlink satellites will be Saturday, May 2 around 8:20 PM.
Additionally, there are many free apps for your phones and tablets that can be downloaded to assist in your viewing. Search your app store for ‘astronomy’ to find examples of these.
