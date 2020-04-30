Rogers Corp.: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) _ Rogers Corp. (ROG) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $13.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 92 cents per share.
The specialty materials company posted revenue of $198.8 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in July, Rogers Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from 80 cents to $1.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $190 million to $205 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $192.2 million.
Rogers Corp. shares have dropped 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $111.99, a decline of 32% in the last 12 months.
