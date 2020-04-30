As retail stores open, Ala. Dept. of Labor tallies $424M in unemployment benefits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - As Alabama enters its safer-at-home order and retail stores reopen, unemployment claims continue to pour into the Department of Labor. Since March 16, $424 million in COVID-19-related benefits have been processed.
Thousands of people return to work this week and even more continue to wait on unemployment benefits or to simply return to work.
$424,070,052 in COVID related benefits have been issued -- $521,273,161 in total. These numbers are as of March 16.
The federal government is paying 100% of the three CARES Act programs through December, with the exception of FPUC, which ends with the week beginning July 22, according to Tara Hutchinson with the Alabama Department of Labor.
If you have not been able to return to work, don’t worry! Hutchinson says Alabama residents can continue getting unemployment benefits for 14 weeks, with additional federal programs extending that to 39 weeks.
