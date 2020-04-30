Over 100 animals found in Lincoln County hoarding, puppy mill investigation

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - More than 100 animals were discovered Thursday at a home during an animal hoarding investigation in Frankewing.
Investigators found dozens of dogs, horses, donkeys, sheep, geese, ducks, exotic birds and turtles. They still do not have an exact count of all the animals.
Some of the animals were dead.
Lincoln County Sheriff Murray Blackwelder said it’s a case of animal hoarding and a puppy mill.
Blackwelder said he’s never seen an animal situation of this magnitude before.
He expects the property owner will be charged after they have finished searching more than 70 acres of property.
Blackwelder said there have been complaints previously, and they were now able to get a search warrant.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is working with Giles County because of the locations.
Lincoln County has no animal control, so they are relying on a Tennessee state veterinarian and local humane societies.
Some of those involved are the Horse Plus Humane Society, Nashville Humane Association and Humane Society of Lincoln County.
