Nominate those who care in your community to be part of an upcoming WAFF 48 Special

Many people in our communities go above and beyond every single day.
We want to honor examples of this in the Tennessee Valley with segments highlighting ‘Those Who Care.’
WE NEED YOUR HELP
Do you know a hero in your community?
Someone going that extra mile?
A business giving back to help?
Using the form below, add a short video or photo nominating one of your local heroes giving back during the pandemic. Be sure to include a description of why they are examples of ‘Those Who Care’ like WAFF has highlighted over recent weeks.
Submissions may also be sent to News@waff.com.
Please include the video, photo, and description in e-mail submissions as well if possible.
HOW TO SEE RECENT EXAMPLES
The segment below and others similar air in various newscasts across our scheduled programming.
Want to watch more? Visit our ‘Those Who Care’ page.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.