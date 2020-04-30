Nominate those who care in your community to be part of an upcoming WAFF 48 Special

By Wade Smith | April 30, 2020 at 5:58 AM CDT - Updated May 4 at 1:18 PM

Many people in our communities go above and beyond every single day.

We want to honor examples of this in the Tennessee Valley with segments highlighting ‘Those Who Care.’

WE NEED YOUR HELP

Do you know a hero in your community?

Someone going that extra mile?

A business giving back to help?

Nominate them to be part of a ‘Those Who Care’ special we are making very soon.

Using the form below, add a short video or photo nominating one of your local heroes giving back during the pandemic. Be sure to include a description of why they are examples of ‘Those Who Care’ like WAFF has highlighted over recent weeks.

Submissions may also be sent to News@waff.com.

Please include the video, photo, and description in e-mail submissions as well if possible.

HOW TO SEE RECENT EXAMPLES

The segment below and others similar air in various newscasts across our scheduled programming.

Those Who Care: Christina Brunhoeber, Huntsville Hospital

