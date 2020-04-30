U.S. Marshals Task Force arrests man in connection to fatal Huntsville shootings

Four people were shot at a motorcycle club on Mastin Lake Road in March, 2020. (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 30, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 2:24 PM

NASHVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force have arrested a man in Nashville following the fatal shootings of two people at a Huntsville motorcycle club.

37-year-old Tyrone Johnson was arrested at his home in Nashville on Thursday, according to the Nashville Police Department.

Tyrone Johnson was arrested in Nashville on April 30.
Tyrone Johnson was arrested in Nashville on April 30. (Source: Nashville Metro Police)

Two people were killed, and two others injured, following a shooting in March at a Huntsville club.

Johnson is now the second person to be arrested in connection to the shootings.

Albert Jameriz Vinson was arrested in early April and charged with first degree murder.

Johnson remains in custody and is awaiting extradition back to Alabama.

