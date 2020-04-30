Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce creates COVID-19 relief fund for small businesses

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - After seeing the need of small businesses that have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis, Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce CEO and president Rick Roden set up a relief fund.
It’s a partnership the Jackson County Economic Development Authority, The cities of Bridgeport, Scottsboro, Section, Stevenson, Woodville, Dutton, Jackson County Commission and several industries represented on the Chamber Board.
“It is absolutely critical that we can save every single business, but I know we are not going to this. It is such a bad economic situation and there are some businesses that are going to go out in communities. But you think of the ripple of effect of losing a business, not only you lose that business, but employees are unemployed,” said Roden.
Roden said so far, they have raised $50,000 in donations. Google donated $25,000, Regions Bank $8,000, The Well Church in Scottsboro $4,500, including other generous donations.
Small business owners in Jackson County will be able to apply for funding, but they must meet requirements.
“The biggest thing we have to make sure is that they are a legitimate business , that they have a business license, they are in good standing with the IRS, and how has the COVID-19 affected them,” said Roden.
Right now, 34 applications have been submitted and they will stay open until next week. For more information on how to apply, you may click here.
