Moulton’s downtown mural coming along nicely

Monica Hooper, the owner of Monica’s Auto Detail Shop in Moulton, said she saw the mural going up and wanted to be a part of the progress. “(The fire) was devastating to downtown Moulton. It even affected my business, you know,” said Hooper. “Things were going pretty well until the fire happened. They put the wall up, and it just stopped progress. The city has struggled, but we want to promote positivity and increase traffic to this area again.”