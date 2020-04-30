Morgan County to resume student meal pick-ups

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - With Alabama transitioning back to a “Safer at Home” status, the Morgan County school system has announced plans to resume grab-n-go lunches for students starting next week.
The program will follow the pattern set up before the “Stay at Home” order went into effect in early April.
Families will be able to pickup meals starting Wednesday, May 6th through Wednesday, May 20th from 10 a.m. to noon each week day.
The pickup locations are:
- Union Hill School
- Lacey's Spring School
- Cotaco School
- Eva School
- Sparkman School
- Priceville High
- Falkville Schools
- Danville Middle
- West Morgan Elementary
The program is a partnership between the school, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Priceville Foodland.
