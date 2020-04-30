May extension for expired license or registration in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The hope is to have DMV locations open Monday in Madison County.
Madison County leaders will meet Friday to visit county satellite locations to make sure everything is up to the new-normal operating standards.
Leaders want to make sure there is plexiglass at workstations and social distancing reminders are installed.
DMV staff remains on site to answer phones and help with online services, but most of the operations of the offices are on hold during the shutdown.
In the meantime, you have an extension if your registration or license has expired.
“For those who was in March and April they have given an extension through May to be able to get that done,” said Madison City Paul Finley.
You can renew your driver's license online or by mail. You can also renew vehicle registrations online. You cannot take a driver's license road test or get a learner's permit.
All other motor vehicle title, registration, IFTA and IRP transactions must be submitted electronically.
For additional questions please contact the Motor Vehicle Division at 334-242-9000.
