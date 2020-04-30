License renewal offices opening in North Alabama

(WAFF) - If your license plate sticker is about to expire and you’ve been concerned about how to renew it during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is good news for you.
Several License Commissioner and Probate Judges’ offices in North Alabama are getting ready to re-open their doors, addressing those long lines many have had to wait in at recent drive-thrus.
In Lauderdale County, the License Commissioner’s office is now open to the public. You are however encouraged to wear a mask, and there will be a limited number of customers in the office at once.
In Colbert County, the courthouse is set to open Monday, but there will likewise be a limited number of people allowed inside at a time. Waiting customers will have to stand outside the courthouse.
In Jackson County, the courthouse is opening tomorrow.
Some DMVs, however, are still closed, so if you need to take a permit test or get your star ID, you’ll still have to wait a few more weeks.
