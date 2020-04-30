Legendary high school coach returns to coach Grissom basketball

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ten state championships. Over 800 wins. Legendary head coach Jack Doss is back coaching high school basketball, this time at Grissom High School.
Doss is fourth all-time in wins with 812 between Jemison, J.O. Johnson, Butler and Hayes.
He was inducted into the AHSAA Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 and to the Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007.
Doss was also named USA Today national coach of the year in 2017 and coached in the McDonald’s All-American game that season.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.