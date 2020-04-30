Legendary high school coach returns to coach Grissom basketball

Legendary high school coach returns to coach Grissom basketball
Jack Doss will be the head basketball coach for Grissom High School. (Source: WAFF)
By Carl Prather | April 30, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT - Updated April 30 at 8:42 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Ten state championships. Over 800 wins. Legendary head coach Jack Doss is back coaching high school basketball, this time at Grissom High School.

Doss is fourth all-time in wins with 812 between Jemison, J.O. Johnson, Butler and Hayes.

He was inducted into the AHSAA Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 and to the Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007.

Doss was also named USA Today national coach of the year in 2017 and coached in the McDonald’s All-American game that season.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.