Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee offering more drive-up virus testing this weekend
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s health department is offering drive-thru testing for the new coronavirus in 15 counties for the third straight weekend. The department said in a news release that testing will be available Saturday in Blount, Bradley, Carroll, Carter, Fentress, Hamilton, Lincoln and Rutherford counties. Drive-up testing is scheduled Sunday in Campbell, Giles, Hamilton, Lauderdale, Sequatchie, Sumner, Unicoi and Warren counties. Meanwhile, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Wednesday that the state will start testing all residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in coming weeks. Lee also says salons and barbershops can open Wednesday in 89 of 95 counties.
NEWS OUTLET-TENNESSEE
National nonprofit introduces Tennessee online news outlet
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A national nonprofit is introducing an online news outlet covering Tennessee state government and policy. A news release says the Tennessee Lookout will launch on May 6. The outlet has promised nonpartisan coverage and hired senior reporters Nate Rau and Anita Wadhwani, who long reported for The Tennessean. The outlet's parent organization, States Newsroom, has news operations in multiple states and has received some funding from left-leaning sources. The editor-in-chief is Holly McCall, a former reporter who has recently worked in Tennesse Democratic Party politics. McCall said the outlet is committed to getting the story and providing news, whatever it is. She said she's confident there's no influence or pressure on coverage from the parent organization or donors.
CLEAN ENERGY
Former Tennessee Valley Authority director joins nonprofit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Tennessee Valley Authority Board Chairman David Freeman is joining the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy as a senior energy advisor. According to a news release from the group, Freeman has more than four decades of experience directing energy policies at the federal, regional and local levels. The release says he is an expert on clean energy, energy efficiency, and the issues surrounding of nuclear power. Stephen Smith is the executive director of the Knoxville-based nonprofit. He says Freeman's experience and knowledge of these issues are unmatched in the industry.
OPEN MEETINGS LAWSUIT
Tennessee media groups, watchdog sue over vote by email
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A group of media and watchdog organizations is suing the Tennessee Registry of Election Finance over a vote that took place by email. The complaint was filed on Wednesday in Davidson County Chancery Court. It says registry members voted 4-2 at the beginning of April to accept a settlement offer from state Rep. Joe Towns. He owed more than $65,000 in fines but offered to pay $22,000. The plaintiffs include The Associated Press and the Tennessee Coalition for Open Government. They are asking the court to declare the email vote a violation of the Tennessee Open Meetings Act.
SCHOOL VOUCHERS-TENNESSEE
Judge weighs Tennessee voucher program arguments
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge is weighing a wide range of arguments surrounding the legal battle over the state’s much-debated school voucher program, promising to make a decision soon to allow parents enough time to plan ahead for the 2020-21 school year. Known as education savings accounts, the program would allow eligible families to use public tax dollars on private schooling tuition and other preapproved expenses. State education officials are currently working to implement the program in the upcoming school year after Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed the bill into law in 2019. Applications for students are already being accepted. However, the program has faced two lawsuits.
EXECUTION-TENNESSEE
2nd Tennessee inmate seeks execution delay amid coronavirus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee death row inmate hopes to become the second to have his execution rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Attorneys for Byron Black on Wednesday requested that the Tennessee Supreme Court delay his Oct. 8 scheduled execution. The attorneys argue the pandemic has made it impossible to hold a hearing on whether he's competent to be executed. They also say the health crisis is interfering with Black's ability to prepare for a clemency request. Black was convicted of murdering his girlfriend and her 9- and 6-year-old daughters in 1988. Previously, the state Supreme Court delayed inmate Oscar Smith's execution from June to February due to the coronavirus.