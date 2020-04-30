Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A national nonprofit is introducing an online news outlet covering Tennessee state government and policy. A news release says the Tennessee Lookout will launch on May 6. The outlet has promised nonpartisan coverage and hired senior reporters Nate Rau and Anita Wadhwani, who long reported for The Tennessean. The outlet's parent organization, States Newsroom, has news operations in multiple states and has received some funding from left-leaning sources. The editor-in-chief is Holly McCall, a former reporter who has recently worked in Tennesse Democratic Party politics. McCall said the outlet is committed to getting the story and providing news, whatever it is. She said she's confident there's no influence or pressure on coverage from the parent organization or donors.