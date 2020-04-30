Lakeside North Family Practice hosts drive-thru test site for COVID-19

GUNTERSVILLE Ala. (WAFF) - To help reduce the number of cases in Marshall County, another drive-thru testing site is now open.
Five hundred COVID-19 tests have been administered at Marshall Medical Center North by health professionals from Lakeside North Family Practice .
Of the 500, only eight people tested positive, according to Dr. Clay Campbell.
“With the cases declining it’s a great thing. When we first started this we had a slightly higher percentage and now we are seeing patients from all of the county, the north part in particular and we’re just seeing a lot of negatives,” said Campbell.
If you feel as if you need to be tested, you can drive up to the tent, provide your insurance information, get an exam, and then be tested.
The results are available in just 24 hours.
“We can get people back to work faster, we can ease their fears and they can be around their families without worries,” said Campbell.
Campbell said with the new safer at home order issued by Gov. Kay Ivey, they will move to antibody testing which will help reduce the spread.
“We will be offering a serum test, a blood test it will be drawn and it will come back in 2 to 3 days and it tells you if you have had exposure to the COVID-19 virus or not,” said Campbell.
If you want to be tested and don’t have insurance, it will cost $115.
The drive-thru testing site is open Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Marshall Medical Center North.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.