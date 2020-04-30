Former Bureau of Prisoners officer pleads guilty to sexual assault charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Bureau of Prisons correctional officer pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of sexual assault.
Adrian L. Stargell worked as an education specialist at the FCA-Aliceville facility in Aliceville, Alabama.
Stargell pleaded guilty to two counts of violating the rights of two women whom he sexually assaulted multiple times. Stargell also pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to federal agents.
According to court documents, Stargell sexually assaulted two different women who were incarcerated at FCI-Aliceville in 2017 and 2018. When Office of the Inspector General agents interviewed Stargell, Stargell lied by denying the allegations.
Stargell will be sentenced August 27, 2020.
