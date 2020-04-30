Dynetics chosen to develop NASA’s Artemis Human Lunar Landing System

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dynetics was chosen to build a system to take the first woman and next man to the moon by 2024.
Dynetics was awarded the contract under NASA’s Artemis program to design a Human Landing System for the misison.
“There’s really no more exciting mission than delivering humans to other planetary bodies,” said Kim Doering, Dynetics vice president of Space Systems. “However, it’s also among the most challenging endeavors, particularly given the goal of landing on the moon in 2024. We believe Dynetics has the recipe for success.”
Dynetics was one of three contractors selected by NASA.
The Dynetics team is made up of a brad set of small and mid-size businesses, in addition to NASA field centers with technical expertise and programmatic experience. Major components and subsystems will be built, tested and integrated at a Dynectics facility in North Alabama.
“As a new member of the Leidos family, Dynetics continues to lead the industry with talented innovators eager to solve today’s complex problems,” said Leidos Chairman and CEO Roger Krone. “NASA’s HLS is truly innovative and one that will revolutionize space travel. We are fully committed to this endeavor and proud to join the team returning Americans to the moon.”
