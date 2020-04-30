Dynetics among 3 companies designing next lunar lander

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Dynetics is one of three companies hoping to put the first woman - and next man - on the moon by 2024.
The Huntsville-based manufacturer joins two other companies awarded a NASA contract to work on lunar landers for the Artemis moon missions.
Dynetics is developing the human landing system to provide ascent and descent capabilities that will launch on the Decatur-made ULA Vulcan rocket as well as NASA’s SLS.
Blue Origin is developing a three-stage Blue Moon lander that can also fly these rockets.
SpaceX is manufacturing a third lander.
All three landers will be developed in the next 10 months, then, NASA will make its final decision between them. One or more could be picked.
NASA’s human lander program is based at Marshall Space Flight Center.
