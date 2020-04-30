Cloudy, breezy, & cooler today but a warm weekend ahead!

We're waking up to some clouds this morning but it is dry. It should stay that way through much of the day today. Temperatures are into the low to mid 50s this morning and we will stay cool as we move into the afternoon. High temperatures today will stay into the mid to upper 60s, but there may be a few spots that get near 70-degrees. Wind today will be breezy at 10 to 20 mph which will be part of why we see cooler temperatures this afternoon. There may be a few isolated showers later this afternoon, but that is not likely.