Cloudy, breezy, & cooler today but a warm weekend ahead!

Happy Thursday! Get ready for a beautiful stretch of weather, we just have to get through today.
We're waking up to some clouds this morning but it is dry. It should stay that way through much of the day today. Temperatures are into the low to mid 50s this morning and we will stay cool as we move into the afternoon. High temperatures today will stay into the mid to upper 60s, but there may be a few spots that get near 70-degrees. Wind today will be breezy at 10 to 20 mph which will be part of why we see cooler temperatures this afternoon. There may be a few isolated showers later this afternoon, but that is not likely.
Once we get through the day today we will see plenty of sunshine and warmth as we move into the weekend. Friday will bring us temperatures into the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine and wind out of the west at 10 to 15 mph. From there the weekend will get much warmer with the 80s and sunshine! Saturday will be perfect with wind from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph with plenty of sunshine.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.