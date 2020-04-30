Alabama courts to be held virtually for another two weeks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Supreme Court extended a state of emergency for in-person court proceedings through May 15th.
Court officials can begin preparing their courtrooms and offices for proceedings, but no in-person trials will begin for at least another two weeks.
Across Alabama most court proceedings were suspended on March 14th, shortly after the state's first positive coronavirus case.
Madison County Prosecutor Tim Gann said not much has slowed down in Madison County courts.
“The DA's office, our judges, and the defense bar, we have all been working really hard and closely together during this time. Just to make sure the constitutional rights of everybody involved gets taken care of. I think we all have done a pretty good job at that even though it’s been difficult circumstances,” Gann told 48 News over the phone.
Over the last month and a half all of the essential court hearings, like preliminary or bond hearings, have been done on video calls, meaning there is not much backlog in the system.
His team will continue to do that for the foreseeable future to limit unnecessary face-to-face contact.
The state’s highest court also announced jury trials remain suspended, and no jury summons are to be issued before July 1.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.