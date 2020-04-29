Watch: Detroit woman starts dance party on sidewalk while social distancing

DETROIT (Gray News) – This is the way they social distance in the Motor City.
Wanting to stretch her legs a bit, Luwana Conway invited her friends out on the sidewalk for a line dance on a warm spring day.
“I love my neighbors,” the high school educator said. “I asked them if they could come out and play.”
Conway brought along her iPad, a speaker and a some Luther Vandross.
There’s nothing like a little “Better Love” to brush away some of the blues of a pandemic.
“My neighbors love me,” she said. “I love my neighbors.”
Thank You for sharing the good vibes, Luwana.
