UPDATE: Suspect sought in north Huntsville double shooting has been found

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Huntsville police announced at 7:10 a.m. on Wednesday morning that they had located Antoinette Grays.
ORIGINAL: Huntsville police have released more details in Monday night’s shooting, including suspect information.
20-year-old Marquise Grays is charged with second-degree assault. They are now looking for his sister, 26-year-old Antoinette Grays.
According to police, one of the victims said there was an altercation earlier in the day and Antoinette Grays stated she “would get her brother to handle it.”
Police say the brother and sister returned to the 2200 Block of Norwood Drive around 7 p.m. and began shooting at one of the victims as he ran away.
Both the victims, who are cousins, were shot in their legs. Their injuries were not life-threatening.
Police say the suspects drove off in a gray Toyota. Officers spotted the vehicle at Mastin Lake Road and Blue Springs Road a short time later.
Officers say Marquise Grays tried to run away on foot but was caught.
Antoinette Grays drove off.
If you have information on here whereabouts, please call the police department at 256-722-7100.
She is approximately 4 feet 11 inches tall and around 180 pounds.
