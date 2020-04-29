Tuscumbia business owner ready to reopen Friday, easing back into business

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - It's back to work for retailers on Friday.
They’ve been closed more than a month doing their best to stay in business during the public pandemic.
On the corner of main street in Tuscumbia sits a popular boutique. There’s been no customers inside in over a month. Sales have mostly been online orders. Leslie Keys has owned Audie Mescal Clothing for 18 years. She’s a small business owner learning a new way to appeal to her customers.
“It was a little bit of a learning curve. We’ve always used social media with that actually being said we really pushed it hard," said Keys.
While the online sales have helped keep business going these past few weeks, Keys is anxious to reopen her store on Friday. She plans to ease back into business.
“Maybe have some limited hours maybe go back to appointment only. We’re going to make the decision today and get it out on social media what our hours will be and what we will be doing.”
Keys says social distancing will remain a priority. She’ll continue to clean and disinfect. What’s important right now, she says is getting the economy going again.
“I am as everyone else is a tad bit hesitant but cautious. so that’s good. I feel like it’s time for small businesses to get back open.”
There’s a ribbon tied to the front door of Key’s business - representing hope for brighter days ahead. And that hometown businesses like Keys’ will make up what the pandemic took away.
