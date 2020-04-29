Toyota engine plant reopening delayed until May 11

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Toyota is delaying resumption of its North American manufacturing operations until May 11.
Toyota spokeswoman Kim Ogle said this is decision was based on an extensive review with their supplier and logistics network.
The reopening was originally supposed to be May 4.
Ogle said Toyota intends to gradually resume its manufacturing operations in compliance with federal health and safety guidelines, and local and state ordinances where facilities are located.
“The health and safety of our employees and stakeholders remain a top priority and we have implemented new protocols at all of our North American manufacturing plants to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to follow all safety guidelines and monitor vehicle demand as we carefully ramp up production,” Ogle said in a statement.
Local leaders toured the Huntsville plant this week to see changes. That included dividers to keep workers separated.
