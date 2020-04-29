Stronger storms possible for parts of the Tennessee Valley this afternoon

Our afternoon storms will bring the greater threat for strong gusty winds, large hail, lightning, and flash flooding. Wind gusts of 40 mph will be likely, with severe wind gusts of 60 mph possible in a few of these storms as well. Hail of 1/2 inch in diameter will be possible in these storms, but that will likely fall short of the severe criteria which is 1”. While straight-line winds may be strong, the greatest threat looks more likely to be flooding for parts of Northeast Alabama. Rainfall should stay between 1/2 inch to 1 inch for most, but if we see training of storms we could see enhanced amounts up to 2 inches. This is more likely for parts of northeast Alabama. I don’t anticipate a tornado threat, but there is a small chance that we could have a brief low-end tornado, but that threat is greater for areas to our south.