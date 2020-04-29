Stronger storms possible for parts of the Tennessee Valley this afternoon

After a quiet start to the week we have more action across the Tennessee Valley today.
We have already seen the first wave of rain push across parts of North Alabama this morning and we expect another one or two to push in later on today. Showers this morning have fizzled as the made their way east towards I-65 and into northeast Alabama. A lot of the energy this morning has been farther south towards the Gulf into Louisiana and Mississippi. That will shift farther north and east by this afternoon.
Showers and storms this morning should stay light with a few gusts of wind and a few showers. Our threat will increase as a cold front moves east into the Valley and helps spark up storms. This is more likely to occur closer to noon. The strength of the storms will be dependent on how much energy we build through the middle of the day.
The fact that this morning’s showers haven’t been to significant means that we haven’t disturbed our atmosphere too much. If temperatures this afternoon stay into the mid to upper 60s our threat will stay lower. However, high resolution model data does show some sunshine peaking through which will bring in some warmer weather and temperatures into the low 70s. The warmer we are as the front pushes in, the greater the threat will be. As shown above, the initiation of storms looks to be close to 11 AM/Noon and they will increase in coverage and intensity from there. We expect to see the strongest storms move into Northeast Alabama after 1-2 PM. The main threat for strong storms today will be to the east of I-65.
Our afternoon storms will bring the greater threat for strong gusty winds, large hail, lightning, and flash flooding. Wind gusts of 40 mph will be likely, with severe wind gusts of 60 mph possible in a few of these storms as well. Hail of 1/2 inch in diameter will be possible in these storms, but that will likely fall short of the severe criteria which is 1”. While straight-line winds may be strong, the greatest threat looks more likely to be flooding for parts of Northeast Alabama. Rainfall should stay between 1/2 inch to 1 inch for most, but if we see training of storms we could see enhanced amounts up to 2 inches. This is more likely for parts of northeast Alabama. I don’t anticipate a tornado threat, but there is a small chance that we could have a brief low-end tornado, but that threat is greater for areas to our south.
As always, you can get the latest information on the storms and track them live using our 48 First Alert Weather App and LIVE Doppler radar. If storms are significant, we will stream live storm coverage there and here on waff.com/48now! Be safe and keep checking back for more updates!
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.