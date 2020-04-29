Serenity Funeral Home in Huntsville offering virtual services during pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The governors new Safer at Home Order going into effect Thursday means funeral homes will have to continue keeping ceremonies down to 10 people.
Funerals are so important to help people grieve and move on from loss, but the ceremonies have been very restricted the past few months.
The managing director of Serenity Funeral Home, Jackie Brown tells us it’s been tough, but the families have been very understanding.
Brown says they are also giving families an option to do virtual services.
She says they have conducted several of these, and families have responded well to it.
She says that’s because since travel isn’t advised right now people can watch from anywhere in the world.
However, Brown tells me if families want to be there in person, they still can.
The law right now says no more than 10 people can gather.
But, one thing a lot of families don’t realize is that number includes funeral staff.
So at Serenity, Brown tells me the most family members allowed is seven.
And everyone must stay 6 feet apart at the service.
“We’re a very loving team and we love on our families and it’s so hard not to be able to hug that widow or love on that mother who has lost her daughter or vice versa. That’s been most challenging for us. But we’re ready, prepared and eager to service our families however we need to,” Brown said.
Brown says the safety of everyone is what’s most important, but they will still strive to create the beautiful, memorable experience that is deserved.
