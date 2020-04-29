Scattered rain, wind ahead of cold front

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will track east ahead of a cold front into the evening. Locally heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds are possible. The main concerns this evening will be gusty winds up to 45 mph. Cooler air will move in from the north behind the front on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s and clearing skies. Warmer air and more sun will stay in place for Friday through Sunday with highs near or above average in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Next week will start off warm with increasing chances for storms by Wednesday. Cooler air will once again follow to round out next week.