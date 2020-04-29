Retail stores in Tennessee get ready to reopen

FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - As Alabama businesses look forward to Friday, Wednesday is the day for most Tennessee retailers. Gov. Bill Lee is lifting restrictions for most retail businesses across the state.
In downtown Fayetteville, Mary Heatherly, owner of Proverbs Woman Designs, is ready to reopen her doors after nearly a month of online sales.
The store is a boutique with 12 different local vendors and six employees, so while the doors have been shut, nearly 20 people have lost out on income.
Heatherly and her employees have made several alterations to the store to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
There are now arrows on the floor to direct customers where to go and markers on the ground to show how far apart people have to stand in the check out line.
Above the register is now a piece of plexiglass hanging between the customer and cashier. Next to the register is hand sanitizer and wipes to clean the counter and other commonly touched surfaces.
Around the store and at the entrance and exit there are several different signs posted reminding people about the rules to reopen.
Heatherly said she and her employees will be working to enforce these rules and make sure there is no more than 50% capacity in the store at all times.
“We’re going to follow whatever the authorities tell us to do," she said. "We want to protect everybody, as well as myself and our employees.”
While other business owners may choose to remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic, Mary said she is ready to reopen.
“I know some of the other ones are waiting, I’m fine, I understand that," Heatherly said. "I know a lot of people do have the fear of the virus spreading more, but I was just ready to open back up, I felt comfortable with it.”
Heatherly’s main focus is getting back to work.
“I’m excited, I can’t wait to see our customers again," she said. “I’m not sure if there’s going to be a few people show up or a lot of people, we are still going to take care of everybody either way.”
As more businesses in downtown Fayetteville reopen, Heatherly is excited for thing to get back to normal.
“We have a beautiful, historic downtown here in Fayetteville," she said. “Everyone is really missing it, they’re missing walking around the square and going to all the neat shops and places to eat.”
Heatherly said she thinks Wednesday will bring a decent sized crowd of shoppers despite the pandemic.
For the people who still want to stay at home, she said they will continue to care for them through online orders and zero contact pickup at the store.
Heatherly said she has added several new products to her shelves for the reopening, like quarantine themed shirts and handmaid masks from a local seamstress.
She said she expects the masks to be the first items to sell out.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.