Prisons are the new petri-dishes: Don Siegelman says social distancing in prison is impossible

(WAFF) - In the United States, the largest known concentration of coronavirus cases outside of a hospital is not on a cruise ship or in a nursing home. It’s inside a Chicago jail.
Prisons and jails have become petri-dishes for COVID-19.
Former Alabama Governor, Don Siegelman spent five years in prison, after being convicted on federal charges of bribery involving a campaign contribution.
He says social distancing behind bars is not difficult. It’s impossible.
“It’s impossible for men living under those conditions to social distance. Inmates share showers, use communal soap and relieve themselves in bathrooms where the urinals are no more than inches a part. There is no separation, says Siegelman.
He continues, “If there is any kind of disease or infection or virus it’s going to spread.”
According to the Marshall Project, a non-profit group tracking the spread of COVID-19 in prisons, there are more than nine thousand confirmed cases of COVID-19 among prisoners and prison staff in the United States. More than 140 people-most of them incarcerated-have died.
Since March 26, 2020 the number of new cases among prisoners has more than doubled each week, showing that the curve used to measure when the virus is under control is still soaring in prisons even as some parts of the country as starting to see the curve flatten.
The number of new cases grew by three-fold in just the last seven days. 6,684 new cases were reported the during the week of April 15, 2020, according to the Marshall Project’s data.
These startling statistics are undoubtedly an under-count.
While most prison systems in the United States are releasing data regarding the number of positive tests and prisoner deaths, the vast majority of them remain tight-lipped about testing.
The Marshall Project reports that sixteen prison systems, are not releasing information on the number of prisoners being tested, including the Federal Bureau of Prisons, which has seen several major outbreaks in its institutions.
Governor Siegelman says chronic overcrowding is the main cause of the multiplication.
Numbers back Siegelman’s story.
According to the United States Department of Justice, in the United States, the size of the inmate populations in federal prisons is 20 percent over capacity.
Siegelman says when he served his time at Oakdale Prison in Louisiana, more than 175 inmates were crammed into a facility built for 80.
During his tenure at Oakdale, Siegelman spent time in what is known at Oakdale as the ’21 room'.
“It was like being in a crew quarters of a submarine. There was one door in and one door out, not a single window or HVAC system. No ventilation whatsoever. Twenty-one men slept in five rows of bunk beds stacked three high. I had middle bunk. There wasn’t even enough room to sit up,” says Siegelman.
Siegelman did acknowledge that the Department of Justice has taken some action amid this invisible war, referring to Attorney General William Barr’s order to release nearly seventeen-thousand non-violent criminals, on April 3, 2020.
He says seventeen-thousand is a start, but it’s just that-a start.
He says the biggest hurdle is permeating the mindset of a country who has been raised on an ignorant, ‘lock’em up and throw away the key’ mentality.
“We have to change our sentencing law. We have to release people from prison who are non-violent and do not pose a threat to society. We can put them on home confinement or better yet, place them in a position where they can do some good for the public,” says Siegelman.
Siegelman shares an example of the public good he would like to see carried out by non-violent inmates.
“At Oakdale there was a cardiologist who was sentenced to ten years for Medicaid fraud. He should have never been in prison. He should have been assigned to a hospital where he could be performing services for children and other patients. He should have been made a contributing member of society, while he served his time.”
Siegelman says COVID-19 is not exposing new problems; rather, the virus is just magnifying existing problems inside the prison system that advocates have been warning about for years.
“This pandemic has exposed the problems we have in prisons to the public. I am hopeful that just as COVID-19 and the quarantine is leading to changes in our economy, changing the way we do business and creating new opportunities to earn a living, it will open eyes and lead to criminal justice reform," says Siegelman.
He concludes by saying, “One would hope this pandemic will wake people up. If an inmate is non-violent and does not pose a threat to society, why is he or she in prison?”
Siegelman shares these views, as well as the saga on how he found himself in prison in his searing memoir Stealing Our Democracy.
The best-selling political expose can be purchased on Amazon.
