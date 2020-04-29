As PPP delays persist, Arts Huntsville credits local bank in securing funding

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, $310 billion in federal aid began flowing as part of the Paycheck Protection Program or PPP.
The program is designed to help small businesses keep their staff on the payroll.
The roll-out has been rocky, but Arts Huntsville’s Executive Director Allison Dillon-Jauken said Progress Bank in Huntsville was able to secure the needed aid.
“And boom they got our application right in there and almost immediately learned our application was approved and funds were reserved for us,” she said.
Her organization promotes and organizes art events in Huntsville.
It cancelled its biggest event, Panopoly, due to COVID-19 concerns. It resulted in a significant loss of sponsorship funding.
She said it put a strain on finances, leaving an uncertain employment future for her full time staff of six.
“The PPP funding can be life and death," she said.
She said the organization applied for the first round of the Paycheck Protection Program.
“We had our materials to our bank before the portal opened in the first round, and crickets," she said.
”We just knew we didn’t have funding."
She said the bankers helped get her staff another two months on the payroll, when hopefully the music will start up again.
