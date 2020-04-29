2,000 masks donated to Madison city employees, schools

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Madison and Madison City Schools has received a donation of 2,000 masks from Accurate Machine and Tool Corp.
Madison Visionary Partners facilitated the purchase of the masks from HudsonAlpha.
“We are so grateful that our employees can use this resource to protect against the COVID-19 spread. Our goal is always to serve our community, and we are able to serve safely with the use of these masks,” said city administrator Marc Jacobson,
Martin Folgmann, president of AMT, said, "It is our hope that the protective equipment will play some small role in protecting lives in our community. The more we do for one another, the faster the City will get through the current crisis.”
The donation follows Gov. Kay Ivey’s safer-at-home order, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday.
“Even through social distancing, we want our community to know MVP is still working to connect people with causes that make an impact in Madison,” said Elizabeth Brinton, executive director of MVP.
Madison city’s spokeswoman said the city and schools appreciate help from community members, businesses and local nonprofits who are helping “face the challenge of COVID-19.”
