Marshall County businesses prepare to reopen after safer-at-home order issued

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With the new safer-at-home order issued by Gov. Kay Ivey that will go into effect Thursday, some businesses in Marshall County are making preparations to reopen.
Bubba’s II Men’s Fine Clothing and Formal Wear closed its doors on March 16.
“We had just received all of spring inventory when this happened and we lost what is our second largest month of the year from a sales stand point, which is April," said Bubba Martin, owner.
But on Friday, the store will reopen under Ivey’s new safer at home order that goes into effect April 30th at 5 o’clock.
Lisa Baker, owner of the nearby Bakers on Main and Café 336, said she is grateful after taking a financial hit to her retail store.
“We had been able to do some Facebook live sales. We’ve just had to become innovative and come up with ways to get our product out there," said Baker.
While business owners prepare for the new normal, they said they are prepared to follow new guidelines to keep customers safe.
Currently, Marshall County has more than 300 confirmed coronavirus cases.
“We will have one person that will stand at the door and monitor the count and then cut it off as it needs to be," said Baker.
“Of course all of our employees will wear masks and gloves and we hope that customers wear them also for their safety and ours," said Martin.
Restaurants, dining rooms, hair salons, barber shops and gyms will remain closed.
