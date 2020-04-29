Madison County thrift stores plans to reopen

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nonprofit thrift stores in Huntsville are preparing to reopen, following Governor Ivey’s new guidelines. As WAFF found out, some have to wait longer than others because employees have been furloughed and laid-off.
The doors to the Huntsville Downtown Rescue Mission thrift store will open first.
“We’re really excited about Friday, being able to reopen. We’re going to be open regular hours: 9 am until 7 pm. We’ve had our staff here the past couple of weeks preparing for this,” said CEO Keith Overholt.
Across the street on Oakwood Avenue, the Salvation Army Family Store won’t reopen for you to shop until at least May 18th, because all of the employees except for the store manager lost their jobs.
To restaff our store, we’re reaching out to our employees that have been furloughed or laid off to let them know that there are certain positions. We’re not bringing everybody back at one time, but slowly as we have the need we’re gonna be bringing the positions back. We’re gonna reach out to those positions when we’re taking applications,” said Captain Chris Bryant.
Although the Salvation Army doors will remain closed for several weeks, on Friday they’ll start taking donations. It will be the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.
A New Leash On Life has three locations in Madison County. Two of their locations will reopen this Friday.
The location in Brownsboro won’t open until next week as they continue making improvements, but all of the nonprofit thrift stores say they need your help.
“We do have a big sale happening this weekend to encourage people to come back out. We are cleaning our stores and making sure people will stay six feet apart,” said Overholt.
Employees of the different thrift stores that I talked to today say, although they rely on your donations it’s not a competition.
They say Huntsville is big enough for everybody to give and they say there’s enough to go around and when you make a donation like the shirts you can go along way to help people in need.
