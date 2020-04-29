Madison County malls to reopen this week

April 29, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 3:09 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -If you have been missing the mall, you’ll be able to visit them this week.

Beginning Friday, May 1, Parkway Place Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

A spokeswoman for Parkway Place Mall said they have implemented a number of protective measures to keep employees, retail partners, and the community healthy.

  • · We will follow all applicable guidelines set forth by local officials and/or health departments.
  • · Encourage everyone on property to follow social distancing guidelines.
  • · Prohibit groups of more than 10 people congregating in the mall common area.
  • · Mall events are cancelled or postponed until further notice.
  • · Closed until further notice:
  • · Food court seating areas
  • · Children’s play area
  • · Soft seating areas and common area gathering spaces
  • · Drinking fountains
  • · Require mall management staff to wear masks while in common areas, public spaces or when other individuals are present.
  • · Require all vendors and contractors to wear masks in the common areas, public spaces or when other people are present.
  • · Encourage our retailers to provide their employees with masks and that employees wear masks while interacting with others, when in the mall common area or public spaces.
  • · Place hand sanitizer units throughout the property.
  • · Conduct temperature checks on all mall management, security and janitorial staff upon the start of each shift. Require that anyone with a fever of 100.4 F or higher and/or anyone experiencing other symptoms return home and contact their healthcare provider.
  • · Increase the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing all high-traffic common areas with an enhanced focus on all touch points with CDC-recommended cleaning agents.
  • · Require each store and restaurant to follow applicable guidelines set forth by relevant government orders; which could include but is not limited to: occupancy restrictions, social distancing markers in checkout lines, cleaning and sanitizing procedures, and the closure of fitting rooms.

Bridge Street Town Center will open on Thursday at 5 p.m. A spokeswoman said they will publish open retailers and hours on its website as stores share details.

“Per the Safer-At-Home order shared yesterday by the governor of Alabama, applicable retailers will be permitted to open at 5 pm on Thursday, April 30. Participating restaurants will continue with curbside pick-up and/or delivery as previously allowed as the Safer-At-Home order does not permit restaurants to open for dine-in service at this time.”

The stores can only allow 50% occupancy and most ensure social distancing among customers, as well as follow sanitation guidelines.

