Local airports receive FAA grants for improvements

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - Some airports across the Tennessee Valley received word on Wednesday that they can count on new Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants for various improvements.
U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) announced that 25 local airports across the state of Alabama will receive a total of $60,999,054 in FAA funding. Some of the funding is made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) of 2020.
“These FAA grants will support airport infrastructure improvements to 25 Alabama airports and allow operations to continue as they work to minimize the negative effects of COVID-19,” said Senator Shelby. “It is important that we invest in advancing our airports, particularly those in rural areas which have a significant economic impact in local communities. This $61 million in DOT funding for aviation in Alabama is great news and will contribute to the vitality of our entire state.”
The FAA grants are administered through Fiscal Year 2020 Airport Improvement Program (AIP) annual and supplemental awards.
Additionally, funds provided through the CARES Act serve as the local match for the airport improvement projects.
A total of 28 grants were awarded to 25 local airports in Alabama. The following area airports received grants:
- Albertville Regional-Thomas J Brumlik Field, Albertville, Alabama – $380,200 to construct a taxilane
- Pryor Field Regional Airport, Decatur, Alabama – $585,000 to seal a taxilane pavement surface and pavement joints
- Isbell Field Airport, Fort Payne, Alabama – $75,000 to rehabilitate an apron
- Northeast Alabama Regional Airport, Gadsden, Alabama – $166,667 to install a runway vertical and visual guidance system and rehabilitate airport beacons
- Guntersville Municipal-Joe Starnes Field, Guntersville, Alabama – $166,667 to construct a runway and a taxiway
- Hartselle-Morgan County Regional Airport, Hartselle, Alabama – $459,667 to install miscellaneous navigational aids and reconstruct runway and taxiway lighting
- Huntsville International Airport, Huntsville, Alabama – $1,525,000 to acquire an aircraft rescue and fire fighting vehicle and install security cameras and $23,374,511 to reconstruct runway lighting and rehabilitate a runway
- Scottsboro Municipal-Word Field, Scottsboro, Alabama – $309,434 to improve airport drainage and rehabilitate a runway
