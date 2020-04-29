1 Lauderdale County runaway teen found safe, 1 still missing

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway juvenile.
Deputies say they 17-year-old Autumn S. McKinney and 14-year-old Victoria R. McDonald both left their home in the east end of Lauderdale County.
Victoria was found safe.
Deputies are still looking for Autumn. She is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and 135 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Horton at 256-760-5761.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.