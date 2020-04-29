1 Lauderdale County runaway teen found safe, 1 still missing

1 Lauderdale County runaway teen found safe, 1 still missing
Autumn McKinney and Victoria McDonald (Source: Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 29, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT - Updated April 29 at 10:48 PM

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway juvenile.

Deputies say they 17-year-old Autumn S. McKinney and 14-year-old Victoria R. McDonald both left their home in the east end of Lauderdale County.

Victoria was found safe.

Deputies are still looking for Autumn. She is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Horton at 256-760-5761.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.