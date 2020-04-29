Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans know every season means starting over no matter. They hope having so many starters back from a team that reached the AFC championship game in January gives them an edge as the NFL works through an offseason like never before. The Titans have 17 starters back as they began their offseason program Monday using technology to work remotely with NFL facilities still closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Continuity from that amazing postseason run helps as the Titans go back to work.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kentucky Derby-winning trainers Bob Baffert and Doug O’Neill joined horse racing advocates rallying outside a Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors meeting in an effort to convince government officials to allow the resumption of live racing at Santa Anita. Even behind a mask, the white-haired Baffert was recognizable as he carried a sign proclaiming, “We support horse racing.” His wife, Jill, toted one noting the economic impact of racing in California: $2.47 billion and 17,000 jobs. Santa Anita has submitted a proposal to the county detailing its plans if live racing is allowed to resume.
UNDATED (AP) — USA Swimming is planning a return to the pool. Of course, no one is quite sure how it will all play out during the coronavirus pandemic. The national governing body unveiled a tentative schedule that begins with a series of regional events in mid to late August before a national lineup of meets kicks off in early November at Richmond, Virginia. The TYR Pro Swim Series also includes events in Knoxville, San Antonio, Mission Viejo and Indianapolis in the first half of 2021 _ all leading up to the Olympic trials and the Summer Games in Tokyo next summer.
UNDATED (AP) — There will be no Run for the Roses on the first Saturday this May. The Kentucky Derby is one of the sporting events that won't be held this week because of the coronavirus pandemic. The first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown has been rescheduled for Labor Day weekend. It will be the first time since 1945 the race isn't run in May. There were also two wild-card rematches scheduled in Major League Baseball. The Washington Nationals were supposed to play at Milwaukee in a rematch of last year's National League wild-card game. AL wild-card teams Tampa Bay and Oakland were also scheduled to play.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A group of NHL veterans is watching the end of their career draw closer each day. Players like Pekka Rinne, Patrick Marleau, Joe Thornton, Jason Spezza and Mikko Koivu all are in the final year of their contracts. They are all 37 or older with a chance at winning their first Stanley Cup slipping away. The NHL season remains on pause because of the pandemic. It's unclear when or if play will resume.