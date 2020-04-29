Help find a missing Danville teen

Ellie Ruth Buckelew (Source: Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 29, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT - Updated April 29 at 10:08 AM

DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) needs your help in finding a missing teen.

16-year-old Ellie Ruth Buckelew left her home in the Danville area between 10 p.m. on Tuesday and 3 a.m. on Wednesday and has not been seen since then.

Information about Ellie:

  • Height: 4′7
  • Weight: 97 lbs
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Hair: Black

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ellie Ruth Buckelew, please contact MCSO Investigators at 256-560-6192.

