Help find a missing Danville teen

DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) needs your help in finding a missing teen.
16-year-old Ellie Ruth Buckelew left her home in the Danville area between 10 p.m. on Tuesday and 3 a.m. on Wednesday and has not been seen since then.
Information about Ellie:
- Height: 4′7
- Weight: 97 lbs
- Eyes: Brown
- Hair: Black
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ellie Ruth Buckelew, please contact MCSO Investigators at 256-560-6192.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.