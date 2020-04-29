Fringe Salon of Huntsville owner: more than half of my stylists still waiting on unemployment assistance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Many of us have been itching to get back to the salon, but it turns out we’re going to have to wait a few more weeks.
Again, hair salons cannot open their doors until May 15 at the earliest.
Sandy Jaqubino, the owner of Fringe Salon of Huntsville, was not happy about this. Like I told you Tuesday, Jaqubino says it’s been a rough few months for her stylists.
Jaqubino tells me more than half of the stylists at her shop have not received any unemployment assistance yet.
We reached out to the Alabama Department of Labor to ask specifically about hair stylists and unemployment help.
Tara Hutchinson with the department of labor tells us as of Monday the state had awarded more than $372 million in unemployment benefits. And a little more than $3 million of that has gone to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the category hair stylists apply for.
Jaqubino says the bottom line is her stylists have to go more than two more weeks without work and most are still waiting on funding.
“I am concerned about my coworkers who are family. Several of them are single and don’t have another income. and it’s scary. Because people need to eat. People need to pay their bills,” Jaqubino said.
Hutchinson tells me Tuesday a new tool went live that will help hair stylists applying for the pandemic unemployment assistance get paid faster.
She says if you haven’t applied through the claims tracker, you can submit another application.
