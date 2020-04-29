A few rounds of storms today, some may be strong

A line of storms has moved into the Valley overnight and has weakened a bit as it made its way into the Tennessee Valley. We will see more showers and storms as we move through the morning along with some strong south winds at 15 to 30 mph. Temperatures are warm out there this morning, still in the mid 60s in many spots, and we will stay round this temperature through the day today. There will be another round of storms later today and that could bring us some strong, possibly severe, wind gusts. Gusts with these storms will potentially be between 50 to 60 mph, with large hail possible as well. I don't anticipate a tornado threat today. The greatest threat at stronger storms will be to the east of I-65 into the Sand Mountain region and northeast Alabama. The threat for the stronger storms will pick up after 10/11am, but will likely be strongest after noon/1pm.