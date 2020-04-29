Falkville farm seeing spike in customers during pandemic

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On 35 acres of land in Falkville, Robert Champion farms it all.
Champion Farms features strawberries, peaches and onions to name a few.
“There’s some stuff my wife wants to cut back on, and I may have to cut back on a few stuff but not a lot (laughs),” he said.
He said his family usually sells at farmers markets, but the pandemic changed the game.
“We was kind of worried, what we sell our produce at? What we going to do? We started picking strawberries, and put it on Facebook, and people just started coming out to the farms,” he said.
Champion said he’s been farming the land for 25 years, and 2020 is on track to be one of his best years yet.
He said customers from as far as Muscle Shoals are making an appearance.
“They just know that I grow it and it’s fresh and we pick it freshly about everyday, and we wash it, and I buy more gloves this year than I ever bought (laughs),” he said.
Huntsville-based Greene Street Farmers Market manager Marilyn Evans works with farmers across the region, and said they’re cashing in as well.
“I think there are a lot of people looking for locally grown everything- meat, cheese, vegetables, locally produced with regards to accents on their food safety,” she said.
The farmers said they hope people will leave this time with a new appreciation of where their food comes from.
The Greene Street Farmers Market is scheduled to open on May 7. Evans said it accepts EBT cards, and up to $20 in EBT funds can be doubled when EBT is used at the market.
