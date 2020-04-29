Decatur woman arrested on forgery, stolen identity charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur woman was arrested April 24 on multiple charges related to theft of mail and identities.
Pam Lakisha Harris, age 41 of Decatur, was booked on trafficking in stolen identities, illegal possession of credit cards, and 3rd degree forgery charges following a Decatur police department investigation beginning in January.
On January 17, 2020, a Decatur resident contacted the police department reporting a theft of mail. An officer located Harris in the area with numerous articles of mail from different individuals.
On April 22, 2020, multiple Decatur residents contacted the police in reference to a vehicle stopping and taking mail from their mailboxes. Officers again responded and located Harris in the same area with mail that did not belong to her.
Multiple warrants were obtained for the arrest of Harris on the charges listed.
Harris was located and arrested on those warrants on April 24.
The bond for Harris is set at $122,000.
