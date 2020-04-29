Decatur restaurant owners disappointed in Governor’s “Safer at Home” order

Decatur, Ala. (WAFF) - Cindy Wheat feels blindsided. She was ready to fully reopen her business this week, only to find out it won’t be happening yet.
Governor Ivey unveiled the “Safer at Home” plan on Tuesday. It rolls back some of the restrictions of Alabama’s “Stay at Home” order, but keeps many of them in place. Starting Thursday night, retail stores can reopen with certain limitations, as can beaches and doctor’s offices. Restaurants, however, were told to continue keeping their dining rooms closed and only offering pickup or drive-thru service.
“It is devastating,” said Christy Wheat, who with her husband John Wheat owns downtown Decatur restaurants Simp McGhee’s and Josie’s. “I’ve cried since 11 a.m.”
Wheat was speaking with our news partners at the Decatur Daily, saying she and her husband had redesigned their restaurant to comply with CDC social distancing guidelines. “They’ve blindsided us, you just can’t imagine." The restaurant will have curbside, take-out and delivery through GrubSouth options, and keep offering its regular and tapas menu along with family meal options again. Hours will be 4-8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Josie’s is temporarily closed. Even if restaurants are able to open May 15, there may be restrictions in place, Wheat said, and “that will hurt us even more.”
Scott Bryant owns the Bank Street Grill in Decatur. He tells the daily that the business can survive on take out and curbside services, but it’s not easy. “We’ve slowed down a whole lot,” Bryant said. “(Business) is probably off 50 to 70%,” depending on the day of the week. “It has definitely put a strain on the business. “But we’re not going to shut down,” he said, giving credit to the support of the Decatur community and customers for “taking care of us. We’re going to stay alive.” Bryant hasn’t had to lay off employees, with five people still on the restaurant staff and two leaving for other jobs.
To find out how other local restaurants are reacting, pick up a copy of Wednesday’s Decatur Daily, or read this story on the Decatur Daily website.
