Decatur restaurant owners disappointed in Governor’s “Safer at Home” order

Scott Bryant owns the Bank Street Grill in Decatur. He tells the daily that the business can survive on take out and curbside services, but it’s not easy. “We’ve slowed down a whole lot,” Bryant said. “(Business) is probably off 50 to 70%,” depending on the day of the week. “It has definitely put a strain on the business. “But we’re not going to shut down,” he said, giving credit to the support of the Decatur community and customers for “taking care of us. We’re going to stay alive.” Bryant hasn’t had to lay off employees, with five people still on the restaurant staff and two leaving for other jobs.