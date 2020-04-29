Colleges, universities weigh options for fall classes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the spring semester for colleges and universities across the nation nears its end, the focus is on whether or not classes will meet face-to-face in the fall. The short answer: it’s anyone’s guess.
Amid the global coronavirus pandemic, higher education institutions abruptly transitioned all classes online.
For the most part, WAFF 48 News has learned that colleges and universities in north Alabama will continue to hold classes online during the summer semester.
Alabama A&M University, Calhoun Community College, Drake State Community & Technical College and Northeast Alabama Community College are part of the few that fall into that mix.
As for the fall, the institutions are all waiting on state guidance before a decision is made.
Leadership at Drake State and Calhoun report an expected rise in enrollment.
“Anytime we have uncertainty in the economy, [students] will want to make sure they have some skill sets so when time comes they will be able to utilize those to obtain a job. Or maybe just to increase their pay," stated Bob Grissim, Director of Workforce Development at Drake State.
Drake State also offers a number of certificate programs that will allow students to obtain a more competitive edge with industry coming to North Alabama.
Dr. Joe Burke, interim president of Calhoun Community College, expects some families may have general concerns about returning to campus. His believes his institution and others like it will provide them a cheaper, safer start to their higher education careers.
As the fall semester grows closer, check with your school for specifics.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.