Colbert County testing for possible COVID-19 cases

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - If you think you may have coronavirus, there’s a simple way to get tested.
COVID-19 drive-thru test sites are open for anyone concerned they might be sick.
There’s a site in Tuscumbia that’s been testing nonstop for weeks.
It’s one of the first things you see when you pull up to the Colbert County office complex off Highway 72 in Tuscumbia. A sign at the entrance reads “COVID testing site.” The Colbert County Health Department and Helen Keller Hospital set up the drive-thru service to test people with coronavirus symptoms.
The process is simple. You pull up to the stop sign at the front door. A health care worker comes out, asks you questions about how you’re feeling, and then swabs your nasal cavity. You won’t know if you test positive for five days. But it gives piece of mind to those concerned they may be sick.
“I have headaches, my back hurts all the time. I can’t take deep breaths,” said a Tuscumbia resident waiting to be tested.
A woman who asked not to be identified said she came to the test site presenting symptoms associated with the virus.
She’s glad the drive-thru test site in Tuscumbia is open.
“Because people who don’t have good insurance or insurance at all can come here and get tested without any problems.”
The test site is run by the Alabama Department of Public Health and Helen Keller Hospital. The drive-thru site has been operating since March 18. Health care workers have collected 520 specimens in 28 clinic days.
The testing site is expected to stay open at least through May 15.
