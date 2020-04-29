Colbert county crash claims lives of 2 Ohio residents

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two Ohio residents were killed in a single vehicle crash on Tuesday evening near Muscle Shoals.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported the driver and passenger of a 2008 Ford Focus were killed when their vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the driver’s side. Both were residents of Cincinnati, Ohio. One factor in the crash was excessive speed.
The crash happened on Alabama 184 approximately 3 miles east of Muscle Shoals. Both occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead on the scene.
The names of the victims will not be released until next of kin are notified.
Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.